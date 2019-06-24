Three years ago, we introduced you to Kids Unplugged in Belfast.

Since then, the indoor gym has already moved to a bigger facility and now has plans to expand once again.

Joy Hollowell tells us more.

When Lee Parent started Kids Unplugged three years ago, it was just her running the business.

"Kids Unplugged is a family indoor play center," she explains.

Today, there are five full time staff members and several more part timers. All of them are moms, wanting to give their kids another option for recreation.

"We're definitely a gym," says Brittany Tarbox, CFO, Kids Unplugged. "Come jump, climb, run, play games, get creative, and just be unplugged."

"You can make forts out of everything here," says Malcolm, adding with a grin, "except the floor."

Soon after they opened, Kids Unplugged found themselves running out of space. So they moved from Reny's Plaza to the Airport Road in Belfast, more than doubling their square footage.

"I love gymnastics," says Willa. "Gymnastics is everything for me. I love it, I love doing flips, tumbles and everything."

There are two large gyms, a fully licensed day care center, office space for parents to rent by the hour, summer camps and mnore.

And they're not done yet.

"We're constantly bulging at the seams," says Lee. "And the one thing we keep hearing from parents is that their teens and their middle schoolers don't have a place to go."

"We try to sit in the office every day and talk about things that we've heard from moms and dads saying when they come in, things they're looking for, things that we know our community needs," adds Tarbox.

In the next year, Kids Unplugged hopes to take over the entire building to incorporate The Unplugged Jungle.

"Laser tag is big, that's high on our list," explains Tarbox. An art area, a maker's lab of sorts to kind of reach those kiddos who are interested in engineering."

A third gym would feature a turf floor to be used for aerial arts, flag football, and other activities. There's also plans for a family themed escape room and food services.

"As much as kids want to be plugged in, they also want the opportunity to be unplugged and just be kids."

For more information on Kids Unplugged, you can log onto https://www.kidsunplugged.com/