Kids Peace promoting 'Virtual Hugs'

KidsPeace Vice President Ann McCauley was looking to help the organization develop a way for people to show support and affection, even while separated or socially distant as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Turns out, Kids Peace had developed a way to do that years ago.

It’s called the virtual hug, and it involves wrapping your arms around yourself in a hugging fashion, taking a deep breath, and telling the other person you’re meeting with something positive.

McCauley says people want to reach out more than ever, but can’t because of the social isolation.

“This is a great way to get around that, and provide that love and support and encouragement virtually, in a way that you would normally do physically, ”said McCauley.

McCauley says there is also an anonymous website for teens who are feeling anxiety over the pandemic at teens, at teencentral.com