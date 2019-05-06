Kids Bowl Free in Brewer

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to have fun this summer with the kids, bowling may be the answer.

The Kids Bowl Free program provides coupons for kids ages 15 and under.

Each child receives two free games of bowling daily throughout the summer at participating businesses.

Adults can buy a family pass to join in as well.

Evan Riva at Bangor Brewer Bowling Lanes say it's a great way to have fun all summer.

"You can't not have fun bowling. I mean, you come, you have food and drinks, and you can bowl. Rainy days, sunny days, doesn't matter, we'll be here."

To sign up, go to KidsBowlFree.com and select a participating bowling center near you.