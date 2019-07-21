Kick for Cass event kicks off at Thomas College

11 hours of continuous soccer on display at Thomas College to remember the life of Cassidy Charette.

Charette died in a hayride accident in 2014.

She wore the number 11 when she played soccer at Messalonskee High School.

Teams made sure to take water breaks throughout the day because of the heat.

Friends of Cassidy say the event reminds them of kind-hearted person she was.

The final game of the event was in honor of Cassidy.

The event is hosted by 'shine on Cass' -- a charity dedicated to celebrate Cassidy's life -- legacy -- and impact on the community.

