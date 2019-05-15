Key Bank's annual day of service

Key Bank hosted its 29th annual "Neighbors Make The Difference Day" Wednesday.

Employees serving the Bangor and Brewer areas spent the afternoon volunteering at Community Care, a social service agency.

These efforts will support Community Care's "Day of Caring" which will be held on Tuesday, May 21st.

They prepared hygiene bags with toiletries and other necessities.

"Not only has Community Care done a lot of hard work, they had a lot of sponsors and donors that were able to donate the items that they are giving out today. So it's really a sense of community because you have not only us and Community Care working together, but in addition all of their sponsors. So it's really a big community effort to make a big impact for those in need."

For more information you can visit key.com/philanthropy.