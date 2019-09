Kevin Fitzpatrick is back on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco.

The "Kevin on the Roof" annual fundraiser raises money for STRIVE, which supports programs for members of the community who are disabled or dealing with mental issues.

He will stay on the roof until he meets his fundraising goal of $45,000.

You can donate on the PSL Services website by texting "KEVIN" TO 71-777, or head to Patriot Subaru and Kevin will lower the donation bucket from the roof.