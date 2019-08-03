Kenyan runner nearly breaks Maine race's course record

A pair of Kenyan runners is celebrating victories in Maine's most anticipated road race.

The annual Beach to Beacon 10K race was held Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. Alex Korio won the men's championships while Joyciline Jepkosgei won for the women. The Portland Press Herald reports Korio's time of 27 minutes 34 seconds was just six seconds short of the course record.

The first American woman to finish, Emily Infeld of Oregon, came in fourth overall.

The race was founded by Cape Elizabeth native Joan Benoit Samuelson, who was the winner of the first women's marathon at the 1984 Summer Olympics. The race starts near Crescent Beach State Park and ends in Fort Williams near Portland Head Light. It's the biggest race in Maine and attracted more than 6,500 runners.