Kennebunkport museum's newest resident returns to spotlight

In early July, a baby albino porcupine was spotted at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport.

Bystanders at the museum believed it to be a skunk at first glance and kept their distance.

After identifying the animal, the museum held a naming contest on its Facebook page in order to properly name its new resident. Contest participants ultimately decided on the name "Marshmallow."

On Wednesday, Seashore Trolley Museum's executive director Katie Orlando gave us an update on their new fluffy friend, saying:

"Marshmallow continues to delight guests by making appearances nearly daily at the Museum. Marshmallow frequently appears between 3PM-5PM, but has been out all times of the morning and afternoon. Due to Marshmallow’s albino characteristics, we believe that he has limited eyesight and hearing, which is why he has been out so often and why he is not shy."

Signs now mark the museum grounds near Marshmallow’s habitat, asking guests not to get within 50 feet of Marshmallow so he can live his "best life" without distraction from humans.

Guests are also asked not to leave food for Marshmallow, since that will only attract other animals and predators, and Marshmallow is apparently very bad at hiding.

Orlando also mentioned sightings of Marshmallow's potential parent on the museum's land. The potential parent is not albino, but workers at the museum find solace in the fact that Marshmallow isn't alone in the woods.

"We have not named this porcupine yet, but many on social media are suggesting we stick with a S’mores theme and go with Chocolate, Toasty, Roasted Marshmallow or Graham," said Orlando.

The Seashore Trolley Museum has yet to decide on a name for Marshmallow's spiky relative.