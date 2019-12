The 38th annual Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport kicked off Dec. 5 and wrapped up Sunday.

The 10-day festival included an outdoor market, a visit from Santa Claus and even a Pooch Parade.

The ninth annual Pooch Parade follows the Sea Dog's mascot Slugger and local residents animals dressed in holiday attire.

Organizers say the festival also helps local businesses by encouraging residents to shop and eat local.