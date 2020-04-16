Kennebec Valley Downtown Relief Fund established to help small businesses

Two organizations that support downtown businesses in Augusta and Gardiner area have created a relief fund that can help small business owners while they are not allowed to be open.

The Kennebec Valley Downtown Relief Fund is an emergency grant program for small businesses in each city's downtown district.

That fund was started by the Augusta Downtown Alliance and Gardiner Main Street group using money they reallocated from their own operating budgets.

Private donations have helped the fund grow to almost $35,000 in just a few days.

Grants of up to $3,000 for business-related expenses including payroll, utilities, rent, insurance, and other things are being distributed on a first come, first serve basis or until the funds are gone.

Applications are available online at both gardinermainstreet.org/relief and augustadowntown.com/relief and will be accepted now through April 30 on a first come, first serve basis or until funds are depleted.

Efforts to grow the fund are still underway. Online and mail-in donation information is available at donorbox.org/kennebec-valley-downtown-relief-fund.