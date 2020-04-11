Kennebec Valley Chamber helping local businesses through uncertain times

We all know it's been a tough time for businesses. The Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce is doing their part to help.

They recently created a Facebook group, Kennebec Valley Restaurant and Business Support During COVID-19, where businesses can post updates for the community like new hours, menu options, and services.

"We kind of looked at it as a big picture, like what is one stop shop where anybody in the community can go and see what's available for them," said Katie Doherty, President and CEO of the Kennebec Chamber of Commerce. "We want to make it so all of our members are accessible. So it's kind of all the information."

The Chamber is doing a daily gift card giveaway Monday-through-Friday.

Folks can enter by shopping at a local business or donating to a local non-profit, and posting it on Facebook and tagging the Chamber. Full details on that are on the Facebook page.

They've also been helping businesses connect with the right people to get the resources available for businesses at this time.

"We're just trying to be a resource center for them," said Doherty Everyone looks to the Chamber to help business and industry, and that's what we want to be now."

The Chamber is holding weekly webinars where they bring in special guests to talk about businesses dealing with the uncertain times.

They have a chart where businesses in the region are showing what services they have open.

If you're interested in visiting the Facebook group, you can find it at www.facebook.com/groups/kvchambersupport.