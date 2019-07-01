Kennebec River thriving 20 years after dam removal

20 years ago Monday marked a turning point in Augusta and for the waterway that runs through it.

Edwards Dam was removed from the Kennebec River.

A ceremony Monday marked the anniversary.

Many in attendance were a part of the effort to remove the dam all those years ago.

It's a moment in state history they say changed things for the better, for good.

"There is now sturgeon and bald eagle and osprey and alewives that are passing the place where the dam was for 162 years and going all the way up and reaching habitat," said Pete Didischeim, of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. "And it's a pretty exciting thing to have been a part of."

"Here's to this river," said Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources in a toast to the crowd Monday morning. "The river whose ability to heal has been nothing but astounding. To the Kennebec."

A committee has been formed that will design and fund a new informational display in Mill Park.