Kennebec River Day returns for its 42nd year

Mill Park in Augusta was bustling Saturday, as Kennebec River Day was back for it’s forty second year.

As usual, the festival featured a multitude of kids events, including bounce houses and face painting, and there were two different stages for entertainment, as well a variety of different food trucks.

And for the second straight year, the event also coincided with the Kennebec River Brewfest, and included over seventeen brewers and distillers.

"It get so many people from outside of Augusta to Augusta as well to come see all the great stuff that we have," said Katie Doherty, President & C.E.O of the Kennebec Valley Chamber. "A lot of the businesses that are members of the chamber, do free activities. They're making slime, and giving away snow cones to kids. A lot of our businesses love being part of the community and that's a key thing that we want to help promote."

The event is part of the Whatever Festival, which takes place over two and a half weeks throughout Kennebec County every summer.