Mill Park in Augusta is a good place to be Saturday for family fun.

It's the annual Kennebec River Day and Kennebec River Brewfest.

There will be games, food, craft vendors, and live entertainment.

You can take on the challenge of a rope swing or an obstacle course and the kids can check out fire trucks and a Zamboni ice smoothing machine.

It takes place from 11 to 4 and it's free.