Kennebec County Sheriff's Office sees spike in accidental 911 calls

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said it's seen a spike in accidental 911 calls this year and is reminding people to not hang up.

The sheriff's office said it has responded to 160 911 hang-ups or misdials since Jan. 1.

Officials said anyone who accidentally calls 911 should stay on the line to talk to a dispatcher to ensure help is not needed.

The dispatcher will ask a series of questions to verify there is no emergency, officials said.

If a person hangs up after accidentally calling 911, the dispatcher must try to make contact with the hangup caller.

Officials said this takes up resources that need to be used to respond to actual emergencies.