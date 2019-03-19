Kennebec County Sheriff's Office issues warning after callers report scam calls

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office with a warning that someone's impersonating one of their deputies.

They say two people were contacted by phone by a man posing as Deputy Matthew Cain, who is employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said federal warrants had been issued for arrests for failing to appear for jury duty.

The victims were told they would need to send several thousand dollars bail to avoid going to jail.

The two people called realized it was a scam and didn't lose money.

A law enforcement officer will not call someone and attempt to work out a deal on the phone about bail, posting bond or funds.

If you live in Kennebec County and get a call like this you're urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 623-3614, extension 1254.

