Kennebec County adopts 3 new programs to combat judicial issues

Kennebec County has implemented three new programs aimed at making the judicial process more fair and productive for those accused of and sentenced for crimes.

A new Mental Health Docket to better assist those found to be incompetent to stand trial.

A new bail reform that determines risk of failure to appear and pre-trial misconduct in order to set a more appropriate affordable bail.

And lastly, a new Medicated Assistance Treatment program.

"Everybody is aware that the opiate issue that we are having throughout our nation, not just here in Maine, is very, very trying on society, and not just on society, but on the individual themselves."

Nine years ago, Kennebec County started the Criminogenic Addiction and Recovery Academy, or CARA, an intensive program that helped those coming into the prison system fighting addiction.

While officials say that program has seen much success, they want to increase those numbers by introducing a Medicated Assistance Treatment program using suboxone.

"The medication allows us to stabilize the brain, abate the craving so that we can do the work underneath."

Treatment would start while the person is incarcerated.

"We do the whole assessment in the jail, the medical induction, the medication, etc. Then, the intensive groups start in the jail. Those are five days a week, three hours a day."

But unlike most programs in the country, treatment doesn't end there.

"We have federal funds that give us a year with four phases of treatment, and part of our treatment continuum is that we buy residences in the community so that when they come out, they have safe shelter, they are not re-subjected to the environment that they came from, so that lowers the rate of reoccurrence."

The program is fully paid for through grants, scholarships, and federal funding and is the first of its kind in the state.