Kennebec Co. DA admonished for meeting with judge in child sexual assault case

The district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset Counties has been admonished for meeting with a judge to talk about a child sexual assault case.

The Maine Overseers of the Bar held a disciplinary hearing Monday for Maeghan Maloney.

Maloney was accused of violating rules of professional conduct.

In 2014, Maloney met with the superior court judge handling the case against Eric Bard, without the presence of Bard's lawyer.

The next year, Bard was sentenced to fifty years in prison for raping a 4-year-old girl.

His conviction was overturned, though, because of Maloney's conversation with the judge.

The panel that reviewed the complaint against Maloney determined she met with the judge at his direction.

She tells TV5 she thought she was doing the right now thing. But she now knows she should have said no to the judge.

Bard is still waiting for a new trial.

