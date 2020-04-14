Kennebec River overflows in Augusta

The recent wet weather has water levels across the state on the rise.

One of those spots is the Kennebec River in Augusta.

It flooded onto the north end of Front Street.

The area had to be shut down.

We're told it's relatively mild flooding compared to times in the past, but safety is still important.

"We do want people to get that message out to stay safe, not get too close to the river, because obviously you can see from this current that if you do go in you're going to go down the river current pretty quickly," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

"Right now it looks like we've gotten to the worst of it," said Augusta Public Works Deputy Director Tony LaPlante. "Barring any rain storms continued throughout the rest of the week, we should be fine, but we will be monitoring it for the rest of the week."

We're told that section of the street may stay closed for the next couple days.