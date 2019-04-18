Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race officials warn folks about ticket scam

If you're heading to the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race this weekend, beware.

Bangor Parks and Recreation officials warn that a ticket scam is going around.

Officials say they were made aware of someone trying to sell tickets to the race.

We're told Bangor Police have been made aware of the scam.

Officials say the race is completely free to watch.

You only have to pay to register to be in the race.

"There has never been a fee to watch the race at any time. It's just one of those scams out there where somebody could make a quick dollar here or there, they'll find a way," said Tim Baude from Bangor Parks and Recreation.

For more information on the race, visit their Facebook page.

TV5 will be televising the race Saturday beginning at 10am.