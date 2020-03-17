Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race cancelled

A canoe race that attracts hundreds to the greater Bangor area won't happen this year.

Bangor Parks and Recreation staff announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.

This would have been the 54th annual run of the event.

It was scheduled for April 18.

"Given the constantly changing circumstances around COVID-19 and the unknow length we will be dealing with this, we decided to cancel the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race for 2020," said Tracy Willette, Director of Parks and Recreation. "It's a difficult event to postpone and reschedule since the water level in the stream continually drops throughout the spring, along with the resources needed to safely run the event."