Organizers prepping for this year's Kenduskeag Haunted House

The infamous Kenduskeag Haunted House is getting ready to open, and organizers need your help.

Volunteers are needed to help create the haunted house to raise money for local youth sport programs put on by the recreation department.

We got a sneak peek of this year's horror.

Organizers say they're looking for about thirty volunteers.

"It might just be as little as helping us tear down. Some might just be coming in to help us build. Some might want to jump into a corner somewhere and scare some of their friends,” said Wendy Cousins of the Kenduskeag Recreation Department. “We've got something for everybody. It doesn't matter if you want in front or behind the scenes. We got it and we could use it."

The Haunted House opens Friday, October 25h.

It's located at the Cole Memorial Ball Field in Kenduskeag.

Admission is $5.

For more information, visit the Kenduskeag Haunted House Facebook page.

