Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue hosts 6th annual open house

Members of the Kenduskeag community had the chance to meet some of the heroes who help keep them safe.

Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue held its 6th annual open house.

People in the community were able to see the station, use some of the equipment, and meet the firemen.

The open house had other activities such as a raffle, bounce house, food, and live music.

“What’s important is that people come out and see the station so they know what kind of equipment we’re working with, what we’re capable of doing, so that know what we’re up against in the community and what the volunteers are doing out and about,” says Chief Dakota Bartlett, KFR. “We always show up when people dial 911. But it’s nice to see them come out and see us in a positive view, get to spend some time with us, and chat with some of our members.”

The event has been a great way for the community to connect with the station and will return next August.

