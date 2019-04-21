Kenduskeag Stream Canoe racers stop to help local woman

Hundreds headed to the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race Saturday. But, a Bangor woman was in for a couple of surprises.

One was the large pile of trash Sandy LaGross found when she headed to her favorite spot to watch the race.

Another? Folks in the Gumby canoe stopped to help her clean some of it up. We caught up with Sandy and her son Sunday to talk about the experience.

Sandy LaGross, Bangor Resident, said, "While we were doing it we watched Gumby go by, and we waved, and they said thank you. Next thing I know, they're coming up over here and they're actually coming over and helped pull up the ice off of the things which were a real big help and they packaged up a bunch of trash also."

Sandy said she hopes people can become more environmentally conscious as the days get warmer and ice melts.