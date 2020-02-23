"Keep me warm" 5K gets folks running for a good cause

People got a rare chance to break a sweat in the winter weather today in Ellsworth.

Darling's hosted the "keep me warm" 5k, where over sixty runners raced across town for a good cause.

All proceeds for the event go towards the Downeast Community Partner's, "THAW Fund".

Which helps people with low-income stay warm during the winter season.

After the run, racers were given awards and there was even a raffle to win other prizes.

Organizers say the event was a great way for people to make a difference.

"Well, it gives people a chance to help, I think,” says Mark Green, the Exc. Dir. of Downeast Community Partners. “I think a lot of the runners here, they love to run, obviously, they're out in February running, they love to run, but they also like to help and this is an opportunity to do two of the things they really like to do."

To donate to the organization, go to downeastcommunitypartners.org.

