Katahdin Woods and Waters designated a 'dark-sky' sanctuary

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument has been designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

The Sanctuary designation is the second of its kind in the National Park Service.

It distinguishes the monument for the quality of its naturally dark night skies.

These are the darkest skies east of the Mississippi river, which are now protected for generations to come.

"We've got these incredible night skies that are really dark which means that you can see light from celestial objects that you can't in most other areas of the world really. We're pretty proud of this. We hope this can be an inspiration in this day and time for locals, Maine residents and people around the world,” said Andrew Bossie, Executive Director of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters.

The designation will be celebrated in September during the seventh annual Stars Over Katahdin event.

A virtual version of the event is being prepared in case an in-person gathering cannot take place.