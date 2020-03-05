KVCAP drivers picket for better wages

Drivers for the Augusta-based Kennebec Valley Community Action Program are pushing for more pay.

KVCAP Drivers and supporters picketed outside the headquarters today.

The drivers organized a union a year ago with help from the Internaitonal Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local S89.

Right now, we're told the program has 15 drivers earning around 14-dollars an hour.

Jay Wadleigh, a business rep for IAMAW Local S89 said the drivers are passionate about caring for their clients.

"These people are making far below the average for what they do. They're professional drivers. They deserve to be paid that way. That's what we're out here for, a fair contract and a livable wage."

The following is an excerpt of a statement released by KVCAP.

"Any increases would result in more financial loss for a vital community service that is already on a shoe string budget. It is not feasible and could ultimately result in less service to our riders and consumers who greatly need it."

The full statement from KVCAP is available as a PDF file. The link to download that is in the sidebar.