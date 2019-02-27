KV Federal Credit Union and its members raise over $5,500 for Central Maine school lunch programs

KV Federal Credit Union and its members are trying to make a difference when it comes to school lunches in Central Maine.

They raised more than $5,500 to pay off overdue lunch accounts.

The money was spread between Waterville Public Schools, RSU 2, RSU 18, and Augusta Public Schools.

"It just shouldn't have to be a problem that a child has to think about. Our area in Central Maine experiences a lot of food insecurity, but specifically children -- they can't help themselves. A six-year-old can't go out and get a job to pay for their lunch, so that specifically touched us, and that's why we raised the money."

They're continuing to raise money for school lunches, so feel free to reach out to them if you'd like to donate.