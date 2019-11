KISS is coming to Bangor.

Waterfront Concerts announced the legendary rock band will perform at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on Thursday, September 3rd as part of its "End Of The Road" World Tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than one hundred million albums worldwide.

The band says this final tour is devoted to the millions of fans who have followed them for decades.

Tickets go on sale to the public on November 21st.