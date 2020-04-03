KINDNESS Program feeding children and the elderly

There’s a program that serves Searsport and Stockton Springs, feeding children on school vacation and anyone who needs food assistance because they have trouble leaving their home.

The program is called KINDNESS, and delivers bags of groceries to children, and makes homemade meals and delivers them to the elderly and others in need- all for free.

They generally raise money through fundraisers, but all of their upcoming fundraisers have been canceled so they’re asking for donations.

And they also just want people to know that the program exists and that no one is turned away from getting assistance.

“There are far too many people out there that need our help," said Jayne Snowdale, Chairperson for the KINDNESS Program. "And as they keep closing more down, I just knew there were more untapped people out there that need to know who we are and what we do.”

If you live in Searsport or Stockton Springs and would like to request food assistance or to make a donation, call Jayne Snowdale at (407) 694- 8733, or leave a message at the Searsport First Congregational Church.