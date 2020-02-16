K9 cops from around the state met in Dedham for 90th birthday surprise

Police from all over the state drove to Dedham Sunday to surprise a Sorrento woman on her birthday.

Ironically, it was to show their appreciation for all of the special gifts she's given them.

Madeline Hamersley certainly isn’t the first person to celebrate their birthday at the Lucerne Inn in Dedham but she’s probably the first person to get a surprise like she got on Sunday.

When Madeline she didn’t know state troopers and police officers from around the state where there to surprise her for her 90th birthday and of course they brought their K9s. K9s Madeline’s worked to protect.

“She has outfitted many K9 vests to officers throughout the state. We just wanted to show her our appreciation, said Jeff Taylor, Maine State Trooper.

“It’s the most unbelievable surprise. So much so that I am still shaking. And it’s been, I just don’t feel that I should be so honored,” said Hamersly.

“They’re very expensive and they’re not easy to get but to have someone that always has our back, has our dogs back, it’s pretty unbelievable. It’s a good feeling knowing there’s someone out there looking out for our dogs as well,”said Taylor.

We first met Madeline seven years ago when she began donating the the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s. They help provide dogs with vests that protect them from bullets and stabbings.

“It surprised me. It shocked me that there’s such a great need,” Hamersley said in an interview in 2013.

“It’s been a wonderful ride to be able to help out,” she said.

Help out, indeed. She provided more than 30 police dogs with vests over the years.

“Animals have been my life and I was a police officer for six years and rescue work for 20 years so it’s been a lot to do with my life,” she said.