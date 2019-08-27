Juvenile Justice Task Force meets for fourth time, discusses alternatives to incarceration

The Juvenile Justice Task Force met for the fourth time Tuesday.

They focused on what community-based reinvestment and alternatives to incarceration would look like.

The group studied what steps the Department of Corrections is already taking in this area.

They also looked at programs and practices other states are using to see how they could apply to Maine.

"I think some of the principles about how we incentivize where the money goes in trying to get more resources into the community and less at sort of the top level, so that you're building some sustainability there on the ground where the kids are and where they're going to be when they're done with their dispositions," said Jill Ward from the Maine Center for Juvenile Policy and Law, who co-chairs the group.

The task force is having town halls across the state this fall.

If you'd like to learn more about those or the work they're doing, you can visit MaineJJTaskForce.org.