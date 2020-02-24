Jussie Smollett to make 1st court appearance on new charges

Actor Jussie Smollett is due to make his first court appearance Monday on a new set of charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A special prosecutor decided to prosecute Smollett again, 11 months after county prosecutors dropped charges that the "Empire" actor hired two men to fake an attack to further his career. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

The former “Empire” actor is expected to plead not guilty to the six felony counts of disorderly conduct during Monday’s hearing.

Smollett was initially charged shortly after he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago, but the county prosecutor’s office dropped the charges weeks later, angering police and city officials.

A special prosecutor tasked with looking into the decision to drop the charges recently announced that Smollett had been indicted for a second time.

