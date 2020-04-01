Jury trials on hold, including murder cases

Due to the partial closure of Maine courts, several trials and a long list of hearings have been rescheduled.

As the state attempts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, court officials say that no jury trials or grand jury sessions will be held during April and May this year.

These changes impact the jury trial of 39 year old Carine Reeves who is accused of killing 55 year old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield in July of 2017.

Also changing will be the date that 22 year old Savannah Smith of Bucksport will be tried by a jury. Smith is accused of killing 2-year-old Kloe Hawksley in 2017.

Reeves and Smith will continue to be held in jail until their trials.