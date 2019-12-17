Jury to begin deliberating Sharon Carrillo case on Wednesday

After more than a week of testimony, both sides in the Sharon Carrillo murder trial have rested their cases.

Carrillo is charged with murdering her 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy.

Carrillo's husband, Julio Carrillo, has already pleaded guilty to the murder and is serving 55 years.

The jury is now bestowed the responsibility of deciding the fate of Sharon.

Over the past week and a half, the State has laid out their case that Sharon Carrillo is guilty of the murder of her daughter Marissa Kennedy.

The biggest point of evidence they presented was her confessions to the crime that she made to police in the hours following the murder.

They also showed the autopsy photos of Marissa's beaten body.

But the defense argued that Carrillo falsely confessed.

Leane Zainea, Assistant Attorney General told jurors, "A picture a thousand words. And those photographs prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sharon Carrillo was no victim. Sharon Carrillo is guilty for the depraved indifference murder of her daughter. And you put the dots together based upon what she told you and you don't have to look any further than that."

"Is there any evidence that Sharon Carrillo is anything other than a gentle, quiet soul? Do you really believe — have you heard any evidence other than the things these detectives got her to admit to that she's capable of the kind of sadistic, cruel, torturous violence that covered that little girl in bruises from head to toe," Chris MacLean, Sharon Carrillo's defense attorney said to the jury.

When court resumes Wednesday, Justice Murray said he will lay out the charge for the jury and then they will go on to deliberate whether or not Sharon Carrillo is guilty of murder.

