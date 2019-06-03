Jury selection underway for trial of man charged with murder of Somerset County deputy

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of John Williams, who is accused of killing Somerset County Sheriff's Cpl. Eugene Cole.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to killing Cole on April 25, 2018.

More than 300 people were called in for jury selection on Monday, court officials said.

Prospective jurors filled out questionnaires and some of the jurors will move on to further questioning from the judge and lawyers.

Williams' attorney said Monday that the process was moving quickly despite the large juror pool.

"It's going a lot smoother than I expected. We may have a jury by the end of tomorrow if things go well," attorney Verne Paradie said.

Paradie said is top priority is making sure the jury is impartial.

"We think if we get people who can hear the law and apply it unemotionally and unbiased, then I think we'll get a fair, fair trial," Paradie said.

Prosecutors were not available Monday to talk about jury selection.

The trial is expected to begin next Monday. One thing jurors won't hear is part of a police interview with Williams after his arrest following a four-day manhunt.

Judge Robert Mullen ruled in April that statements made after the one-hour and 28-minute mark of the interview, including a re-enactment of the killing, were not voluntary and can't be used at trial.