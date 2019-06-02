Jury selection to start for trial of Madison man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole

The jury selection for the trial of the Madison man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole last year is set for tomorrow.

Attorneys will have to work carefully to find twelve objective jurors due to the public's knowledge of when authorities searched for several days for John Williams.

In April a judge ruled the confession tape made after Williams' arrest can be used in court but not all of it.

Much of a 90-minute state police interview with Williams at the Waterville Police Department will be allowed, but the latter part can't be used because Williams was too tired.