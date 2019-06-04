Jury selected in trial of man accused of killing Cpl. Eugene Cole

The jury that will determine the fate of a man charged with killing somerset county Corporal Eugene Cole last year was chosen Tuesday.

That jury will return on Monday as the trial for 30-year-old John Williams begins in Portland.

The trial was moved there in an effort to better find an impartial jury.

Jury selection was expected to take a week, but the jury was seated in just two days.

More than 300 people were called in for jury selection.

Williams has pleaded not guilty.