Jury selected in trial of man accused of killing Cpl. Eugene Cole

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The jury that will determine the fate of a man charged with killing somerset county Corporal Eugene Cole last year was chosen Tuesday.
That jury will return on Monday as the trial for 30-year-old John Williams begins in Portland.
The trial was moved there in an effort to better find an impartial jury.
Jury selection was expected to take a week, but the jury was seated in just two days.
More than 300 people were called in for jury selection.
Williams has pleaded not guilty.