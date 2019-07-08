Jury seated for trial of man accused of stabbing mother in Lewiston

A jury was seated Monday for the trial of a man accused of stabbing a woman outside a Lewiston laundromat.

Police said Albert Flick stabbed 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie. She was the mother of 11-year-old twins, who witnessed the stabbing.

Flick pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Last week, the attorney general's office said Flick changed his mind about a bench trial and wanted a jury trial.

He previously spent 20 years in prison for murdering his wife in Westbrook in 1979.

Sandra Flick had served her husband divorce papers in January 1979 and had him "physically escorted from their apartment in Westbrook by the police," a narrative from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court said.

The state's Supreme Court heard an appeal in 1981, challenging Flick's conviction. The appeal was denied.