Jury returns guilty verdict for man charged with 2018 deaths of two homeless people

Jurors have found a man guilty of killing two homeless people last March.

Lawyers for 26-year-old John De St. Croix made a motion Friday morning for acquittal saying prosecutors have not proven their case.

The judge denied that motion.

De St. Croix did not take the stand in his own defense.

After only a few hours of deliberation, the jury found De St. Croix guilty of two counts of murder and arson.

It was a year ago this week the fire started under a bridge in Penobscot Plaza.

43-year-old Michael Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York had been sleeping in the back of the truck.

Today, the court saw surveillance video from surrounding businesses the night of the fire.

They saw Bridges, York, and De St. Croix go in and out of Damon's Beverage and Redemption and back and forth from the bridge area where the fire happened.

Just before ten that night, the glow of the fire triggered one of the cameras on.

Video later showed De St. Croix leaving the area with two bags in his hands.

It shows him stop, set the bags down, and watch the fire for about 30 seconds.

He later returns to the fire.