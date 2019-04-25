Jury reaches verdict in trial of former corrections officer charged with sexual assault

A jury has found a former corrections officer not guilty on all counts of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

The jurors deliberated for about four hours before reaching their verdict.

The former inmate testified that there were five instances of sexual contact with Joshua Dall-Leighton in a prison van during her time at a prerelease center in 2015 and 2016 in Alfred.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutors said text messages backed up her story.

Dall-Leighton's attorney questioned why the woman never told anyone in a position of authority about the incidents and said the accuser should be believed.

Dall-Leighton made national headlines in 2015 when he donated a kidney to a woman who posted a plea on the window of her car saying she was in need of a kidney.