Jury finds Swanville farmer not guilty of four counts of animal cruelty

The lawyer for the farmer from Swanville cleared Friday of animal cruelty charges say Jerry Ireland is looking forward to moving on with his life.

It took a jury in Belfast 45 minutes to find Ireland not guilty on four counts.

Ireland initially faced 13 charges but the judge dropped the others Wednesday.

In March of 2018, Ireland killed about a dozen of his pigs.

On the stand Friday, he told the Jury that it was a practice of his to shoot pigs when they needed to be put down.

He says he used that method at least 60 to 75 times before the incident in 2018.

Throughout the trial, animal welfare agents testified they first had interactions with Ireland in 2017 when he one of his cows was on the loose.

They said they saw issues with access to food and water for the pigs, too.

Ireland's farm hands denied that.

Ireland's Defense Attorney, Hunter Tzovarras says, ""What he did was not criminal. He did nothing wrong and I think that farmers could take relieve in that as well, that putting down farm animals is not a crime in the state of Maine."

Prosecutors did not want to comment after the case.

Ireland served as CEO of Maine First Co-op, which supports the non-profit organization United Farmer Veterans of Maine.

Ireland resigned from the position amid the investigation.