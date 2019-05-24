Jury deliberating in civil case against Augusta PD officer

The jury is now deliberating in a civil case involving a man shot three times by an Augusta police officer in 2015.

Jason Begin claims Officer Laura Drouin used excessive force.

He was shot after he pulled out a knife and slashed both of his own arms.

In closing statements Begin's attorneys said he was only trying to harm himself and didn't threaten anyone else.

But witnesses testified they did feel threatened and had no clue what Begin's intentions were when he pulled out the knife.

This is a civil case meaning Officer Drouin is not being tried as a criminal and will not lose her job.

The jury will decide whether Drouin used excessive force and, if so, how much money Begin would get for damages, pain and suffering.