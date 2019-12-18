Jury deliberating fate of Sharon Carrillo

The fate of accused murderer Sharon Carrillo is in the hands of a jury.

She's charged in the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy in their Stockton Springs home.

Her husband, Julio Carrillo, has already pleaded guilty to the murder and is serving 55 years.

Over the past week and a half, the state has laid out its case that Sharon Carrillo is guilty of the murder of her daughter Marissa Kennedy.

The biggest point of evidence they presented was her confessions to the crime that she made to police in the hours following the murder.

They also showed the autopsy photos of Marissa's beaten body.

But the defense argued that Carrillo falsely confessed.

Two forensic psychologists, including the director of the Maine State Forensic Service, testified that Carrillo is at a heightened risk for false confessions due to her extremely low mental competency and her potential domestic violence history.

Justice Robert Murray spent about 40 minutes this morning laying out the charge for the jury and they've been deliberating ever since.