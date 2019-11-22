Jury convicts Noah Gaston of shooting, killing wife

PORTLAND, Maine —

A jury on Friday convicted a Maine man charged in the shooting death of his wife in Windham.

Jurors deliberated for three days before finding Noah Gaston guilty of murder.

Jurors deliberated for several hours Wednesday and then all day Thursday. They resumed their deliberations Friday morning.

The defense didn't dispute that Gaston shot his wife but contended he thought she was an intruder.

Prosecutors said he intended to kill Alicia Gaston or at least acted recklessly.

While being taken out of the courtroom after the verdict Gaston repeated, “I was trying to protect my family, trying to protect my family.”

The jury could have convicted Gaston on manslaughter, but chose to convict him of murder.

Gaston, who did not testify during the trial, has been held at the Cumberland County Jail since his arrest in January 2016.