Jury: Former Bangor Y swim instructor not guilty of sex crime

After two hours of deliberation, a jury determined that a Bangor man accused of sex crimes while working for the Bangor

Y is not guilty.

42-year-old Matthew Cook was charged with unlawful sexual touching.

He was accused of inappropriately touching an 18-year-old woman in Newport in March of 2018 while driving back from a swim meet in Brunswick.

The woman and Cook were both swim coaches at the Bangor Y.

The prosecution said Cook fondled her twice during that hour and a half drive back to Bangor. The defense argued that the victim willingly got into the car with Cook.

In court this morning, Diane Dickerson, CEO of the YMCA, testified Cook told her about that incident two days after it happened.

She says Cook was crying uncontrollably and kept saying he, “needed to apologize.”

Cook took the stand and did not dispute what happened in that meeting.

Cook went into detail about the relationship he had with the girl.