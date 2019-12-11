Jurors view photos that show abuse of Marissa Kennedy

Day 4 of Sharon Carrillo murder trial started Wednesday morning.

A witness took the stand from the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit saying she extracted many pictures and videos off multiple cell phones.

A picture was first shown to the jurors of what appeared to be a young girl on her knees on tile floor with her arms in the air. She was only wearing underwear with bruises on her stomach and chest.

A second picture was also shown of the child in the same position with a woman behind her, kneeling with her arms in the air, naked as well.

Three videos were also shown of what was Sharon screaming and acting hysterical. Julio is recording all the videos and can be heard talking to Sharon.

Sharon is heard screaming and begging Julio to let her “calm down.” A small child can be heard crying in the background of one of the videos. Julio is also heard saying to Sharon, “Marissa is behaving and you are not.”

The witness testified she extracted many pictures that showed a young girl with a significant amount of bruises all over her body and a large abrasion with blood coming from it. She also said the child looked very pale in color.