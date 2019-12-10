Jurors see video of Sharon Carrillo reenacting beating of her daughter

On Tuesday, jurors in the case of the mother on trial for the beating death of her daughter in Stockton Springs heard the second interview Sharon Carrillo gave to police last year.

They also saw a video of Carrillo giving a walkthrough of her house to police and where she and her husband allegedly beat 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

The hour-and-a-half-long audio recording played in court Tuesday morning was done after her husband Julio's interview with police.

In her first interview, Sharon denied ever beating Marissa, but that changed after police pressed her with information they got from their interview with Julio.

Carrillo admitted she and Julio punished Marissa by punching her in the head, chopping her ribs, slapping her face, and hitting her with a belt.

A crying Carrillo said Marissa "didn't deserve to get beaten to death."

In the video walkthrough, Carrillo showed investigators where they allegedly beat Marissa. and she reenacted the beating.