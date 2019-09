A Massachusetts man has been found guilty of murdering a man in Bangor in 2018.

Jurors returned the verdict about two hours after they started deliberating.

F Daly opted not to take the stand in his own defense.

51-year-old Israel Lewis was found shot to death in an apartment on Second Street.

Bangor Police Detectives testified about surveillance video shown the night Lewis was killed. But the defense said it was only compiled clips and don't portray an accurate timeline.