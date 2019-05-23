Jurors learning more details about what allegedly took place the day Bar Harbor woman was murdered

Security camera footage is giving jurors more insight as to what may have happened the day a Bar Harbor woman was killed.

22-year-old Jalique Keene is charged with the murder of his former schoolmate 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

An emotional day for Conley's family and friends as they watched surveillance video from the Conners Emerson School on June 1st.

The video shows Keene dragging Conley's lifeless body across the school grounds after 7 that morning.

He goes off camera and later returns to the school where, a Maine State Police Detective says, Keene appears to be washing his hands, face and shoes with a faucet on the side of the school.

Testimony continues.